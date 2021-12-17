ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana man gets 90 years for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmGWy_0dPlZDcA00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who police officers found locked in his basement.

Under the sentence James Brian Chadwell II, of Lafayette, received Thursday, he must serve 71 years of the 90-year term before he is eligible for release, the Journal & Courier reported.

Chadwell, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted murder, child molesting, kidnapping, battery and other charges in the April attack on the girl.

“Everyone is afraid what monster might be living next door, and it turns out to be you,” Tippecanoe County Superior Court Judge Steven Meyer said before sentencing Chadwell.

Prosecutors said Chadwell lured the girl into his house, where he beat and sexually assaulted her.

After his arrest, Indiana State Police detectives questioned him regarding the Delphi murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams. No connection was ultimately made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in killing of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN News

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five teenagers were charged Thursday after the vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware, police said. Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles (74 kilometers) from Philadelphia, Delaware State Police said. The five were apprehended […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

Deaths of Illinois man, 2 sons deemed a triple homicide

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and his two young sons found in a northern Illinois home as a triple homicide as they search for the dead man’s missing vehicle. Belvidere police said Monday that Andrew Hintt, 31, and his two sons, 5 and 7, had apparently died from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Delphi, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
WGN News

Police searching for man who robbed Avondale ATM security guard

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man who robbed a security guard at an ATM in Avondale. Police said a man approached a security officer as he was securing a Bank of America ATM on the 3200 block of West Belmont Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The man reached for the guard’s gun […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Snow College student found alive, new details released in her disappearance

LOA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities announced Saturday, December 18, that a 19-year-old Snow College student, who had been reported missing on Wednesday, December 15, was found alive. In a press conference held on Sunday, police informed the public they had arrested a suspect in her disappearance. The suspect arrested in this case is 39-year-old Brent […]
LOA, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sentencing#Indiana State Police#Ap#The Journal Courier#Liberty German#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Authorities: Shooting suspect killed by police in New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. — A man suspected of shooting his father and battering his mother was shot and killed by police in New Lenox early Monday. At around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Grand Prairie Drive on the report of a domestic disturbance. Officers were were advised that […]
NEW LENOX, IL
WGN News

Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death resumes deliberations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in the trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury met for about five hours Monday and resumed deliberating for a second day at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

2-year-old killed in West Pullman fire ID’d

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old boy killed in a West Pullman fire has been identified. The medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Ace Jackson. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Fire crews responded to a home on the 12200 South Lafayette Avenue around 11:45 a.m. for a still and box […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

2 high-end stores robbed, security guard maced in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — During the busy Christmas shopping rush, two high-end retailers were robbed Wednesday evening in the Gold Coast. Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a Prada location, located on the corner of Oak and Rush, on the report of a robbery. Police said two men entered the store and took off with items. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Prosecutors want 1-year sentence for former Ald. Ricardo Munoz

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a former Chicago alderman who pleaded guilty to spending cash from a political fund he controlled on personal expenses. A court memo filed Wednesday shows that U.S. attorneys want 57-year-old Ricardo Munoz to be sentenced to one year and a day in prison. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy