Car insurance can feel like a real beating. For many Americans is a beating. High premiums based on generalizations and prejudices keep many people from having the car insurance they want or need. However, Michigan drivers are about to get their due, at least most of them. Next Spring, all Michigan drivers who were paying for car insurance as of Halloween of this year are getting a $400 check from the state government.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO