LaMelo Ball will rejoin the Hornets in Portland

By TheOlympiaDShow
 7 days ago

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty


LaMelo Ball is returning to the Charlotte Hornets after missing the last six games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The team announced that Ball is clear to return tonight for their game against the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Ball has been working out with the G League’s Greensboro Swarm in preparation for his return. He was officially recalled from the Swarm on Thursday night. Point guard Ish Smith was also recalled from the Swarm and will join the Hornets in Portland.

