FYI: Snif Now Has a Try-Before-You-Buy Candle Kit, and I’m Obsessed

I’m just going to be honest here: bargain hunting is not for me. I’ve never had much luck with huge, blowout sales. Few things seem to work out, and the pressure and competition stresses me out — especially if it’s in person. In the age of Amazon, I prefer to be more calculated about my shopping habits. But still, it’s just downright silly to turn down a great deal on something fabulous when one presents itself. For example, despite being a fashion snob, even I’m obsessed with these 40 chic things under $45 on Amazon (and that fast, free Prime shipping only sweetens the deal). So, if you, like me, don’t have the inclination to go bargain hunting, but love when you unexpectedly stumble upon an amazing deal, I have a little piece of advice for you: Keep scrolling.

