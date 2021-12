By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — It’s a difficult task to winnow down the best of the best, but the 2021 All-Tribune Team reflects a cross-section of the top players from the seven teams in the newspaper’s coverage area. The All-Tribune Team features teams from one 7A school (Hewitt-Trussville), three 6A schools (Clay-Chalkville, Pinson […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO