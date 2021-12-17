ARA-managed fund acquires London’s Marble Arch Place €330m

Historic retailer Selfridges has been bought in a roughly £4 billion deal by a partnership of Thai and Austrian billionaires.The deal spells the end of almost 20 years of ownership for the luxury department store giant by the Weston family, following months of negotiations with its new buyers.Central Group, controlled by the Thai Chirathivat family, and Austrian real estate specialists Signa Group, will take control of Selfridges in a 50-50 joint venture.It is understood they have beaten off a raft of rival bids, including from the Qatar Investment Authority which owns Harrods.The deal with the Westons will include the...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 HOURS AGO