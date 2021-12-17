ARA-managed fund acquires London’s Marble Arch Place €330m

PATRIZIA AG has on behalf of its institutional clients invested in a turn-key build-to-rent (BTR) development in Reading, England, for an undisclosed sum. Olivers Place is a collection of 281 high-quality BTR properties comprising a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The homes have been acquired from award-winning housebuilder Berkeley Homes, who will deliver Olivers Place in four phases as part of its larger Huntley Wharf development on the banks of the River Kennet. The first residents are scheduled to move into Olivers Place in 2024, with the final phase set to complete in 2025. Each property will come fully fitted and be finished to Berkeley Homes’ high standards of design and specification.
