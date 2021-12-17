ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARA-managed fund acquires London’s Marble Arch Place €330m

By Andrea Zander
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARA Asset Management Limited’s Korea subsidiary has completed the acquisition of the iconic Marble Arch Place, a newly-developed mixed-used commercial asset in London, United Kingdom for £280 million (€330 million/$372 million)...

