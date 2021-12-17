ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Nationwide blood supply shortage affects Frederick health

By Skyler Sales
 6 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The American Red Cross has been dealing with a blood shortage for months due to a decrease in donors.

Frederick Health which is the largest healthcare system in Frederick County is one of the many hospitals that have been affected by the shortage. But, like many other are making sure that the supply they do have last them and every patient is being taken care of.

American Red Cross experiences lowest supply of blood in over a decade

“The most important thing is communication. Let your friends family coworkers know about the shortage and talk about it so people know,” Medical Laboratory Director, Daniela Mihova explained.

Frederick Health is urging residents to go donate blood more often to help with the shortage coming to an end.

For more information about where to donate blood visit RedCrossBlood.org

