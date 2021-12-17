ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks Railroad Preservation & Restoration Corporation receives funding

By Lower Bucks Times
Hampton Times
Hampton Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bucks County Railroad Preservation & Restoration Corporation has been awarded $490,000 to install four turnouts, replace approximately 800 feet of rail...

lowerbuckstimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Feasterville-Trevose Times

$4.8 million to strengthen workforce development in PA

Nearly $4.8 million in PAsmart Industry Partnership Grants have been distributed among 26 recipients with innovative plans to meet local and regional workforce needs. “The world of work has changed dramatically in the past few years. While change often brings challenge, it also brings opportunity,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Industry Partnership Grants are an investment in the future of Pennsylvania, and I am proud of this administration’s work to encourage innovation that meets the needs of Pennsylvania employers and workers.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bristol Times

Veterans’ Trust Fund grant opportunities

The 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will award up to $1 million in VTF grants to nonprofit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.
CHARITIES
Hampton Times

Legislators, advocates call for full and fair education funding

Education advocates and elected officials gathered on the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to call for full and fair funding of Pennsylvania schools. Activists from Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties representing POWER Interfaith handed out apples to passersby with a tag saying, “Apple for...
EDUCATION
Hampton Times

Wolf announces investment to boost tourism industry

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the commonwealth will receive a $17 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to buoy the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Traffic
Hampton Times

Delaware Valley University receives organic farming grant

Delaware Valley University has received a grant from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation to benefit students in DelVal’s Organic Farming Program. The foundation is a national philanthropic resource for organizations working in the fields of culture, education, health and social services. The grant will expand DelVal’s capacity to provide...
COLLEGES
Feasterville-Trevose Times

To mask or not to mask: Power to decide returns to school boards

Tensions are once again rising during local school board meetings as the power to mandate masking has returned to the hands of school board directors. In September, an order by Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Alison Beam went into effect, requiring masks to be worn inside all K-12 buildings by both children and adults, regardless of vaccination status. Gov. Tom Wolf intended for the order to expire on Jan. 17, at which point it would be up to school boards to decide whether or not to keep the mask mandate.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#World Economy#Rail Freight#Uban Construction
Bristol Times

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam to resign

Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam is resigning at the end of the year. Gov. Tom Wolf announced his intention to name Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter to serve as Acting Secretary. “I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past...
HEALTH
Hampton Times

Several Bucks County museums receive grants

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties. Additionally, PHMC awarded more than $175,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care Grants to 34 organizations in 24 Pennsylvania counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bucks County Opportunity Council receives $55,025

First Lady Frances Wolf recently announced an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks serving every county of Pennsylvania. Bucks County Opportunity Council will receive $55,025. “It is critical that we turn the lessons learned throughout the pandemic into meaningful action that will make a difference in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

PennDOT extends deadline for Innovations Challenge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the deadline for the fifth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended through Friday, Jan. 21. Students in grades 9-12, regardless of their school’s learning model, are invited to participate in this year’s Innovations Challenge, which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Bristol Times

PA announces statewide investment to support creative entrepreneurs

The Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program matches eligible creative entrepreneurs with existing, free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000 to help grow their businesses, audiences and revenue. Grant funds may be used for activities such as research and development, purchase or supplies and equipment, and professional and business development.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
308
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Southampton, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy