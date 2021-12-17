Bucks Railroad Preservation & Restoration Corporation receives funding

Tensions are once again rising during local school board meetings as the power to mandate masking has returned to the hands of school board directors. In September, an order by Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Alison Beam went into effect, requiring masks to be worn inside all K-12 buildings by both children and adults, regardless of vaccination status. Gov. Tom Wolf intended for the order to expire on Jan. 17, at which point it would be up to school boards to decide whether or not to keep the mask mandate.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO