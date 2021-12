STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a person inside a car over two months ago in Elm Park. The suspect, Rajsean Anderson of West Brighton, was arrested on Dec. 11 for the incident on Oct. 4 around 9:55 p.m. at the corner of Granite Avenue and Walker Street, according to the criminal complaint.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO