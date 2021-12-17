ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent acquires Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios

By Leonardo Biazzi
 6 days ago

Tencent Holdings has bought Turtle Rock Studios, the developer of the zombie co-op shooter Back 4 Blood, both companies announced today. The acquisition will see Turtle Rock (parent company Slamfire) become a part of Tencent while maintaining its operations in California. Turtle Rock co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton will also...

