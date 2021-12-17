ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Mayor McNamara requests hearing to close impatient services at Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton

By WTVO Web Team
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdjwG_0dPlWAZg00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayor McNamara has put in a formal request to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on Friday for a public hearing to close impatient services at Javon Bea Hospital on Rockton Avenue.

McNamara says that he expects the hearing to be held sometime in January and that more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

If you or your organization are wanting to speak at the hearing, you can send an email to communications@rockfordil.gov and more information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 15

sassy
6d ago

Dude- they haven’t had patients there for months. Don’t beat a dead horse. Bea played you for years. He won. Don’t waste Rockford’s precious money- he has more than God.

Reply(3)
7
jennifer jacobson
6d ago

I support the mayor in this endeavor, all hospitals should be providing as many resources as they can to support the community, especially right now.

Reply
5
Alicia Covarrubias
5d ago

My granddaughter was in that hospital and I swear the place looked abandoned.so much money wasted ..but that's what I get in a dame Democratic state Things need to change bigtime and people need a brain ..and try to get UNdoctrinated .

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hosts virtual COVID-19 chat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local hospitals continue to feel the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hosted a virtual discussion with the head of OSF Hospital in Rockford, Dr. Stephen Bartlett, on Wednesday. The goal was to answer lingering questions and address concerns of community members relating to any aspect of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Federal housing grants awarded to stateline organizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline organizations that help families have a roof over their heads got a Christmas gift. Federal grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have been awarded to three local groups. The Winnebago County Housing Authority received more than $233,000. The Rockford Housing Authority got $180,000, and Freeport’s […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire in shed spreads to Rockford house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the 2600 block of Hanson Street on Thursday afternoon. The fire department arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to find a small shed on fire. Officials said the fire then spread to the house. Authorities have not yet disclosed the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 continues to leave its mark on the world, and the stateline is no exception. The CDC’s latest figures showed that Winnebago County has had over 1,500 new cases and 14 deaths in the last week. Stephenson, Boone and Ogle Counties each saw more than 300 new cases, but no deaths […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Virtual ICU’s help rural hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pandemic has hit rural hospitals especially hard. The rise in caseloads, combined with limited ICU space, is presenting unique challenges for them. UW Health came up with a novel solution to those challenges: virtual ICU’s. The EICU program, as it is formally called, has been around since 2008, but recently […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Proof of vaccination required to enter Chicago’s restaurants and entertainment venues

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — People planning on making a visit to Chicago might want to get vaccinated first. Starting on January 3, proof of vaccination will be required to get into the city’s restaurants and entertainment venues. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon Chicago is averaging more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loud boom heard across central Illinois

UPDATE ( 1 p.m. on 12/21/21) — Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets travelling at super sonic speeds. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have heard a loud boom but no one has any leads to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stateline non-profit giving $19,500 to help area kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline non-profit awarded grants to help area kids. “In Youth We Trust” is run by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. Just shy of $20,000 is going to seven local groups. Among them is Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, which received $5,000. Winnebago County CASA is getting $4,400, which will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy