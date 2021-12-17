Mayor McNamara requests hearing to close impatient services at Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayor McNamara has put in a formal request to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board on Friday for a public hearing to close impatient services at Javon Bea Hospital on Rockton Avenue.

McNamara says that he expects the hearing to be held sometime in January and that more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

If you or your organization are wanting to speak at the hearing, you can send an email to communications@rockfordil.gov and more information will be provided when available.

