Video Games

These are the most popular games according to social media

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

These days, what happens on social media can often mean the difference between success and failure for a particular product or brand. That's why companies invest so much time and energy to craft a strong social media marketing strategy to get their products out into the world. Nowhere is this more...

www.lasvegasherald.com

CoinTelegraph

Most popular meme tokens create a play-to-earn gaming platform

The metaverse seems to be gripping everyone’s imagination these days. With launches of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain-based play-to-earn tokenized games increasing to meet the rising demand, the sky's the limit for this new genre. New meme coins are on the increase following Dogecoin’s (DOGE) early explosion at the...
TECHNOLOGY
arcamax.com

How Reddit Became The Most Weed-Friendly Social Media Platform On The Internet

The stigma that is usually associated with the use of cannabis is considerably reduced on Reddit, most likely because a large proportion of Redditors are younger generations. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. When you think about Reddit and cannabis, subreddits like r/trees probably...
INTERNET
mckissock.com

3 Secrets to Making the Most Out Social Media Marketing for Real Estate

Social media marketing for real estate has become a bonafide way to market your business and build your personal brand. Want to know why? Your biggest market at this moment (and likely for years to come) are Millennials. And Millennials love their social media. This isn’t about falling in line...
INTERNET
hardcoredroid.com

The Best and Most Popular Mobile Games for College Students

The world of mobile games is thriving and allows us to observe numerous exciting games every year. And while many games come and go, some remain in the limelight for a very long time. Studying in college, you are often bombarded with assignments, classes, and all that stuff that drains your energy and time. And although college students have different ways to recharge their batteries, they all agree on one universal method – playing mobile games. The great thing about mobile games is that playing them isn’t restricted in place and time; you can launch a game on your way to school, at school, and when returning home after a long and exhausting day. You can also decide how much time you want or need to play. Games are a convenient way to refresh your brain, with their benefits being evident. But that’s beside the point. What’s more important is – given the number of games available to upload and play, what games are the best for college students? And the question can’t be definitive, for players have various preferences when it comes to genre, gameplay, plot, and many more. Below are five of the most popular mobile games for college students. Let’s take a closer look.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Returning Social Media Features

'Instagram,' the photo-sharing service and social media giant owned by 'Facebook,' is bringing chronological posts back to its platform for users to enjoy. The service will allow users to choose whether or not to see the algorithmically-generated photo feed, or a simple chronological feed where all posts are shown from all accounts followed equally, based on when the post was uploaded.
INTERNET
thegamerhq.com

According to a study, no new generation consoles were the most popular this year.

According to a study, no new generation consoles were the most popular this year. You’ve seen the various “Wrapped” stats on different websites. They are a great addition to modern internet life. What better way to make data collection fun and shareable? By the way, I applaud anyone brave enough to share their music tastes with the world.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Discover Each Country's Most Popular Game Consoles

The Toyzone analyzed Google search data from around the world to see which toys and games consoles people are searching for in 170 countries. You can find the full console map as well as lists for the most searched for 90s toys, TV toys, classic toys, board games, dolls, building and construction toys, and superhero toys as well as their methodology here. Here are the basics of how each console did:
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart for Everyone Today

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Social Media Community Manager

In the future, people won’t simply buy brands, they’ll join them - and that's the same for how businesses will engage with agencies. This company has a vision to completely reimagine the dated consultancy model. Specialising in brands across fashion, tech and hospitality, they are a creative digital marketing house that proudly works on clients’ businesses as if they were their own.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES

