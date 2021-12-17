ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer demolishes U.S. Bank drive-thru in downtown Iowa City. What's next for the vacant lot?

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 6 days ago

Crews with Peterson Contractors demolished an empty U.S. Bank drive-thru and the adjacent parking lots in the heart of downtown Iowa City this week.

The owner of the property listed on the demolition permit is CA Ventures vice president Andrew Savoy. CA Ventures is a Chicago-based developer that owns RISE at 435 S. Linn St. and LATITUDE at Iowa River Landing in Coralville.

Savoy did not respond to multiple emails from the Press-Citizen requesting more information about his plans for the property.

So what comes next for this now-vacant lot?

Savoy and CA Ventures have previously submitted requests to the Iowa City Board of Adjustment that would have allowed the developer to build a 13-story high rise at that site. The request was for a special exception to reduce the amount of parking spaces for the building, but it was rejected in August on a 3-2 vote .

At the time, Savoy told the Press-Citizen his company would have to digest the decision, but didn't confirm whether he would consider reworking the plan and coming back to the Board of Adjustment.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported in November that no new proposals were submitted to the city and it was also unable to get in contact with Savoy.

Savoy described the high rise in August as similar to its other properties in the area. It would have been primarily marketed to students with ground floor commercial space.

More news: Wednesday storm 'pretty uneventful' for Johnson County, with only downed trees and power lines

The demolition application was submitted on Nov. 2 and issued on Nov. 29. Signs appeared on the doors of the building in early December and crews began demolishing the bank drive-thru Tuesday.

Since CA Ventures is the property owner, it could submit a site plan application and a building permit application to the city to begin construction on a new structure. The plan would only need to go before a government entity for a vote if it needed a special exception like CA Ventures' last proposal.

Anne Russett, an Iowa City senior planner, said the city had not received any development applications for this site as of Thursday.

More: 'The need is there': Iowa City, Johnson County pushed to make government meetings more accessible

Iowa City and Johnson County property records show it was purchased by 21 S. Linn Property LLC from First National Bank on Oct. 1 for $3.8 million. It has a net assessed value of $2.046 million, an increase of more than $600,000 since 2016, according to the Johnson County Assessor.

The site was previously home to Iowa City Hall, which was demolished in 1962, according to the Iowa City Public Library. It opened in 1881 and served as the seat for Iowa City's government for 81 years.

Unless CA Ventures goes public with its plans, the future of the vacant lot could remain a mystery. Or at least until a building permit request or site plan application is submitted or a new special exception request goes before the Board of Adjustment.

As of Friday, none have been submitted.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Developer demolishes U.S. Bank drive-thru in downtown Iowa City. What's next for the vacant lot?

Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

