Robinhood will collaborate with Chainalysis for crypto wallet launch. Chainalysis will provide softwares to check money laundering. Over the last few months, brokerage platform Robinhood has been drumming up the idea of creating a wallet that users can store their assets on its platform. Although the idea is still in the works, the platform is making huge strides towards achieving its set goal. In a recent move to make the wallet launch hitch-free and combat crimes, it has enlisted the help of the analysis website, Chainalysis.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO