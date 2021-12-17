Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

Back in 2011, before the internet had a chance to fight about The New 52 or Man of Steel, Superman fans had a different controversy to face: in a backup story to Action Comics #900, the Man of Steel formally renounced his U.S. citizenship (only as Superman, not as Clark Kent) in a move that drove the right-wing media crazy. The move was not done as a criticism of the United States, but rather because Superman said that he was tired of seeing his actions being interpreted as extensions of American policy -- something which would limit his ability to help people in situations where doing so could endanger U.S. relations with other countries.

