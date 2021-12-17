ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

wfxrtv.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction. The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings on the cover was sold...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Houston man held on to a Superman comic for years. Then he sold it for a record $2.6 million.

For 15 years, Sara Michaelson was clueless to what her husband kept tucked away in a cardboard box. Mark Michaelson never meant to keep it a secret — he’d had the rare, Superman #1 comic book since scoring it for a few thousand dollars from a Houston oil executive in 1979. It was “a coup,” Michaelson would later joke, that came with one simple, but heartfelt, request from the book’s then-owner: “Cherish it for forty years, like I did.”
HOUSTON, TX
Shropshire Star

Rare Superman comic book fetches stellar price at auction

The 1939 comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings was sold to an anonymous buyer. A rare copy of a Superman comic book that sold for a dime in 1939 has been purchased for 2.6 million dollars (£1.96m) in an auction. The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings...
COMICS
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Season 2 Teases One of the Comics' Most Controversial Stories

Back in 2011, before the internet had a chance to fight about The New 52 or Man of Steel, Superman fans had a different controversy to face: in a backup story to Action Comics #900, the Man of Steel formally renounced his U.S. citizenship (only as Superman, not as Clark Kent) in a move that drove the right-wing media crazy. The move was not done as a criticism of the United States, but rather because Superman said that he was tired of seeing his actions being interpreted as extensions of American policy -- something which would limit his ability to help people in situations where doing so could endanger U.S. relations with other countries.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Henry Cavill hopes to play comic book version of Superman

Henry Cavill wants to play Superman as he is portrayed in the comics. The 38-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero in three films but hopes to continue in the role as he hopes to portray a version of the character akin to the one featured in DC Comics. Henry...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newmilfordspectrum.com

First Edition 'Superman' Comic Set to Auction for More Than $2 Million

Look, up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's … an exorbitantly priced comic book that’s taking the collector’s world by storm!. One of the original copies of Superman #1 from 1939 is up for auction through ComicConnect and is currently seeing a high bid of just above a jaw-dropping $2 million.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Comics First Look: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they’re together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora!. In the not-too-distant past, Superman’s powers are super-charged from a devastating...
COMICS
f4wonline.com

DragonKing Dark: How 'The Death of Superman' almost killed comics

We pick back up our ongoing series in the 100 darkest moments in pop culture history and in doing so, we travel back to the early 1990s. Comic books and trading cards were booming. Speculators were buying both in bulk with hopes of one day owning something valuable. But, the bubble was ready to burst when DC Comics came along with a publicity stunt that almost killed the comic book industry: The Death of Superman.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Siegel
Person
Joe Shuster
The Hollywood Reporter

Dark Horse Comics Sold to Gaming Giant Embracer Group

Dark Horse Comics properties such as Hellboy and The Umbrella Academy are finding a new home. The indie comics publisher has agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, the Swedish video game conglomerate. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The publisher’s new owner, which has 9,000 employees globally, is touting the untapped potential of the Dark Horse library, noting that 159 of its 170 of its owned properties have yet to be optioned for film and TV shows. Dark Horse has a first-look deal with Netflix, which produces the popular Umbrella Academy adaptation, currently preparing for a 2022 season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

Original First Superman Comic Sells for Over $2M

More expensive than a locomotive and unable to leap a tall building in a single bound, the first issue of D.C. Comics’ Superman has sold for $2.6 million at auction, the Associated Press reports. The 1939 comic book, which costed a dime when it was first published, sold Thursday...
SHOPPING
Den of Geek

The Best Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Team-ups in Marvel Comics History

One is your friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, a kid from Queens trying to juggle his life and his duty to help others. The other is the grand protector of our dimension, fighting mystical threats from throughout the multiverse. They may not sound like they complement each other on paper but, believe it or not, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange work really well together.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Online Auction#Ap#Comicconnect Com#The Man Of Steel#Action Comics
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy