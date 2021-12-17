Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

Dark Horse Comics properties such as Hellboy and The Umbrella Academy are finding a new home. The indie comics publisher has agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, the Swedish video game conglomerate. The deal is expected to close in early 2022.
The publisher’s new owner, which has 9,000 employees globally, is touting the untapped potential of the Dark Horse library, noting that 159 of its 170 of its owned properties have yet to be optioned for film and TV shows. Dark Horse has a first-look deal with Netflix, which produces the popular Umbrella Academy adaptation, currently preparing for a 2022 season...
