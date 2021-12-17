ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction. The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings on the cover was sold...

