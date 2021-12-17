Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

Daredevil vet Charlie Cox is headed back to Netflix via the six-part spy drama Treason, also starring Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Magic City) and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), our sister site Deadline reports.
The series, from writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), “follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set,” per Deadline. “But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people...
