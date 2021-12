Although the importance of consuming enough calcium tends to be a discussion focused more heavily on women, calcium is equally important for men. Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, it is critical for forming the structural components of bones and teeth. Furthermore, calcium plays key roles in muscle contraction, nerve conduction, heart health, and the secretion of various enzymes and hormones. A deficiency in calcium can not only increase your risk of fractures, but it can also cause fatigue, numbness and tingling, appetite changes, and other adverse health effects. Calcium needs vary throughout the lifespan, but the daily value for most men is between 1,000-1,300 mg.

