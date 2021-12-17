Realme GT 2 listed on the Realme India website, may launch soon alongside GT 2 Pro

A month ago, MediaTek unveiled its flagship Dimensity 9000 SOC with the ARM v9 architecture. As we have seen so far via the benchmarks, this SOC is pretty similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance (or even better in some scenarios). Now, of course, not every company will opt for this chip for their high-end devices, and this is something we saw this year as well with the Snapdragon 888/888+ where a lot of companies went for the Snapdragon 870 for their high-end phones. The reason is simple, and that’s the price of these high-end chipsets. To keep the price of the flagship phones lower, many companies preferred to go for a less powerful Snapdragon 870 SOC, which in turn offers a more balanced experience than the 888 or 888+.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO