Health Headlines: What to know if you’ve received the J&J vaccine

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, the CDC said Thursday.

Until now, the U.S. had treated all three COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice since large studies found they all offered strong protection, and early supplies were limited.

Dr. Scott Roberts, the associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale School of Medicine, explains what you need to know if you’ve received the J&J vaccine, offers holiday advice during the omicron era, and what immunocompromised people show about Evoshield, produced by AstraZeneca.

WTNH

Health Headlines: U.S. Army creates a new COVID-19 vaccine reportedly effective against all COVID variants

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, the U.S. Army has created a new COVID-19 vaccine that’s reportedly effective against all COVID variants. Plus, identifying the symptoms of omicron and how to enjoy the holidays safely this year. Dr. Sharon Stoll, a neuroimmunologist and assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine is discussing these […]
WTNH

Some schools opting out of ‘screen and stay,’ citing omicron

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut school districts have decided to discontinue the state’s “screen and stay” policy that was designed to keep kids in school even if they’d had close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19. The voluntary policy was introduced by Gov. Ned Lamont in early November. It calls for children exposed […]
