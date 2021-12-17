ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New World players will be able to get The Wheel of Time items for limited time

By Aran Suddi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew World players will have the chance to earn items that have been featured in Amazon Prime’s series The Wheel of Time, in a first crossover between an Amazon game and an Amazon series. The way that players will be able to earn these items are through watching official streams on...

Gamespot

Why The New War is the Perfect Time to Get Into Warframe

Warframe is an expansive free-to-play game that has been constantly updated since its launch back in 2013. The New War is the culmination of years of epic storytelling and innovative gameplay evolutions, and delivers the most ambitious, important cinematic update in Warframe history. Now is the time to jump in and start your Tenno journey. Play now for free : https://t.warframe.com/c/m9kyi5.
pcinvasion.com

Battlefield 2042 now has 64-player modes for a limited time only

Dice has added two 64-player modes to Battlefield 2042 as part of a limited time event. The variants of Conquest and Breakthrough are now here with a greater emphasis on tighter infantry-based combat, bringing the game much closer to the Battlefield experience that many players are used to. Since release,...
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time's Hammed Animashaun on Understanding Loial

The Wheel of Time has introduced a fan-favorite character to the series, and ComicBook.com spoke with actor Hammad Animashaun on how he brought the famed Ogier to life. In last week's episode of The Wheel of Time, viewers were introduced to the Ogier Loial. A lover of knowledge, Loial quickly gets swept into the dangers and adventure of the rest of the cast and is set to play a critical role for the remainder of the season. To get into Loial's head and find out what it was like playing such a unique character, we spoke with Loial's actor Hammad Animashaun about the character and the events of the last two episodes.
Primetimer

The Wheel of Time's female characters are a breath of fresh air in the world of fantasy

"Sometimes it can be really difficult to be a female fan of genre television, particularly in the fantasy space. Because no matter how much you might love it, nine times out of ten, it does not love you back," says Lacy Baugher Milas. "Representation can be slim, when present at all. Women are too often stuck as de facto supporting characters, usually present to serve as love interests to one of the male heroes rather than drive the action themselves. Many (most?) end up as victims of physical or sexual violence, and their stories tend to be peppered with the sort of casual misogyny and pointless objectification that generally only exists to serve a male gaze." Milas notes that Game of Thrones, "which notably gave us a groundbreaking array of female characters, from the traditionally feminine Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to murderous dragon rider Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), still generally positioned its women as exceptions to their genders, succeeding only in ways that were acceptable or similar to men. (And most were still raped or otherwise violated along the way.) Even Netflix’s The Witcher, which has established itself as something of a gold standard for female agency in the fantasy space, is still an explicitly masculine story, albeit one that generally treats its women as equals in their own rights. This is the reason that Amazon’s new high fantasy drama The Wheel of Time feels like such a breath of fresh air. The simple fact that the show features so many women in major roles feels rather astounding, but more than that, the series consciously treats them as the primary drivers of the tale we’re watching. In this story, women are everywhere, as everything from powerful sorceresses and gifted politicians to rural blacksmiths and village healers, and the nuanced depiction of these different types of female power is both an exciting and necessary change of pace." ALSO: Rosamund Pike on playing Moiraine: "With this kind of woman who seemed really cold and in control, I think it’s probably a kind of cartwheel for people’s brains to suddenly see that underneath there are all these other layers and things at play."
Den of Geek

The Wheel of Time: The Secrets of Moiraine and Siuan

This article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers. The Wheel of Time has plenty to enjoy for those who haven’t read the Robert Jordan novels upon which the show is based, but there has been no shortage of frustration on the part of “book purists” who are dissatisfied with some of the changes made by the television adaptation. Complaints of women being among the Dragon Reborn candidates, for example, may have primed more defensive viewers to question the latest narrative revision: the portrayal of Moiraine and Siuan as lovers.
Videogamer.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone get limited time Festive Fervor event

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone are to get some limited-time game modes, bundles and more in a Festive Fervor event kicking off later this week. First off, Vanguard will see the return of Armageddon Mode where teams must fight for control of a marked area. Care packages will be delivered (presumably from Santa) until a certain amount are nabbed. Then the location moves, and it all starts again. Rack up points via kills, and get bonus points for killstreaks.
spoilertv.com

The Wheel of Time - The Flame of Tar Valon - Review

This episode put almost its entire focus on Moiraine and ended up delivering the strongest and most captivating episode of the show so far. It's more clear than ever that Moiraine is the central force around which all the other characters ebb and flow and Rosamund Pike has just the right gravitas to hold that position.
TheSixthAxis

Epic Games Store next free game is Neon Abyss

Neon Abyss has been revealed as the next free game available to download on the Epic Games Store, following on from Shenmue 3 which was available up until 4PM GMT today. If you have not grabbed it then you have missed out on that. Neon Abyss is available until 4pm GMT tomorrow at which time it will be replaced by the third game in the giveaway. To redeem any free games, all you need to do is sign into the Epic Games Store website or client, then add them to your basket and go through checkout. Once purchased, they will remain in your library to keep forever.
TheSixthAxis

GigaBash KongKrete will let you fight titans as a building, coming to PC, PS4, and PS5

GigaBash KongKrete has been revealed by Passion Republic Gamers, and it is a game in which titans, kaijus, and a building engage in city wide brawls. Now, the building is a monster itself called Kongkrete which uses its helpful disguise to hunt down and fight the other monsters in its path. The gameplay trailer shows the builiding in action as it takes on giant humans, snails, and other assorted beings. There is also a hint of a power up or evolution to change the building style.
TheSixthAxis

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin box art revealed

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin’s box art has been revealed by Square Enix. The box art has a predominatly white background like previous Final Fantasy titles, partial character portraits making up the right side of the box. There also appears to be a red and black wave across the bottom that blends into the portraits, and it could be symbolism for the spread of Chaos. After all, Chaos is something that needs to be killed.
