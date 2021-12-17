Czech Republic swears in five-party coalition government

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Czech Republic's new five-party coalition government led by Petr Fiala was sworn in Friday after a 10-week hiatus following a general election.

The center-right government faces soaring inflation and energy costs, record deficit budgets, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts expect the coalition to be more pro-Western, engaged with the European Union, and active in a nuclear power agenda.

President Milos Zeman urged the new government to be useful while facing a potential crisis.

Zeman's ill health from contracting COVID-19 and prolonged hospital stay delayed the government's inauguration.

The cabinet was scheduled to consider extending a state of emergency instituted last month during its first meeting on Friday. The nation has had 35,000 deaths in a population of 10.7 million.

Fiala, 57, replaces billionaire and former oligarch Andrej Babis as the Czech Republic's 13th prime minister since its formation in 1993 after Czechoslovakia's dissolution.