Keeping Allergy and Asthma Symptoms Under Control

Dec. 16, 2021 | The holidays are all about preparing meals and snacks for family and friends, and also a good time to pay attention to the problems that can be caused by food allergies. Milk, eggs, peanuts, shellfish and wheat are all major food allergens, the causes of allergic reactions that can range from a tingling sensation in the mouth to death. Such symptoms typically appear within minutes after the person has eaten the food to which they are allergic. The reactions are a response by the body’s immune system, caused when the body mistakes a food protein as harmful and creates a defense system to fight it. This defense system includes antibodies and powerful chemicals such as histamine that can cause symptoms in the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, skin or cardiovascular system. If these chemicals are released in the ears, nose and throat, it may cause itching, tingling or trouble swallowing. Released in the skin, it may cause hives or a rash.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO