ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports 3,686 additional COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths

By Associated Press
fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Arizona on Friday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the 14th time this month along with 143 more virus deaths as hospitals remained crowded across the state. The 3,686 additional cases and the additional deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,330,594 cases and 23,487...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 6

Good Old American
6d ago

Between the PEOPLE unvaccinated and Ducey's Executive Order of NOT VACCINATING State Employees, HOW MANY of you are feeling LUCKY UNVACCINATED NOW😲🤔🙊🙈🙉

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Not gonna make it out of this hospital’: Exclusive, first look inside Cleveland Clinic ICU since coronavirus pandemic started

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Every moment is uncertain for the hundreds of COVID patients inside the Cleveland Clinic’s intensive care units. The medical ICU at the main campus is at capacity this holiday season.  “This last wave was very well timed and related to Thanksgiving and so we saw several family members that got exposed,” said […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Johns Hopkins University#Wash
cbs4indy.com

COVID-19 in Indiana: Tracking the state’s positivity rate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,554 new positive coronavirus cases and 0 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.5% with a rate of 25% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana hospital overrun with COVID patients, hospitalizations tripled since Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The state is once again seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The majority of beds are taken up by the unvaccinated. The surge comes at an already rough time. People not immunized are magnets for the lethal and highly contagious delta infection. Omicron is surging; the mutation now makes up 73% of all new U.S. infections, a number health authorities say is expected to increase.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvlt.tv

Tennova, UT Medical Center reports rise in COVID hospitalizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee hospital systems report COVID-19 patients have risen in the past few days. “We are seeing a rise of Covid patients in our facilities, the majority of whom are unvaccinated,” said Stephanie Austin, a spokesperson for Tennova. On Facebook, UT Medical reported 50...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona mayor defies governor's COVID vaccine mandate ban: 'No authority'

TUCSON, Ariz. - One Arizona mayor announced that she will keep the coronavirus vaccine mandate for city workers in place despite Gov. Doug Ducey's renewal of an executive order banning local governments from imposing the vaccine requirements. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made the announcement on Thursday, saying in a tweet...
ARIZONA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee: 60 deaths reported in two weeks

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped 3.1% across Northeast Tennessee over the past two weeks, but they remain 40% higher than a month ago today, according to numbers that were published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health. Active cases in the region increased in four counties and dipped in...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Tennessee health leaders note speed of omicron spread

Tennessee's key health leader announced Wednesday that the new variant of COVID-19 now accounted for more than 80% cases in the state. The omicron variant — which was just detected in the state three weeks ago — has now become the primary variant in those who contracted COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Lisa Piercey.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy