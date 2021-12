CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital continue to see a surge of COVID-19 patients. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says they now have 133 COVID patients within CentraCare with 110 of those at St. Cloud Hospital. He says they also have 42 of those patients in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. The biggest difference from last week to this week is the ICU/Critical Care patients. St. Cloud Hospital went from 25 in the ICU last week to 42 this week. Dr. Morris says at their peak earlier this week they had 49 in the ICU. Last week CentraCare had 136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 102 at St. Cloud Hospital.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO