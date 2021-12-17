ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County unemployment rate dropped nearly a percentage point in November

By Jason Kotowski
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County fell by almost a percentage point in November, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 8.3 percent in October, according to the EDD. The unemployment rate for California in November was 5.4 percent, and 3.9 percent nationwide.

