RoughRiders switch concessions to R3 Strategic Hospitality

Hollywood money man Paul Conway has formed a European soccer-seeking SPAC with Dodgers executive Andrew Friedman, Tampa Bay Rays owner Randy Frankel and Angel City co-owner Julie Uhrman. The SPAC, Counter Press Acquisition, is seeking to raise $75 million in an initial public offering “to focus on businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors, with a focus on professional sports businesses,” according to the preliminary prospectus filed today with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Counter Press lists criteria for potential acquisition targets, including European football clubs “with intrinsic brand value that could be enhanced by our management team through improvement...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO