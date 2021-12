VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Christmas is almost here and a years-long tradition with Virginia Beach EMS is keeping Santa Claus and kids in the community connected!. "Santa on the Air" has run for 18 years now. The department says if first responders are keeping children safe during a response, they call Santa on the radio and give the kids the chance to speak with him one-on-one!

