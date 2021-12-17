ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollover crash involving 18-wheeler forces shutdown on Hwy 225 at Center Street

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZegLN_0dPlMHOf00

An overturned 18-wheeler that lost a load of concrete in a rollover crash forced a shutdown Friday morning on Highway 225.

SkyEye video shows the big rig appeared to have crashed with a pickup truck on the inbound lanes near Center Street.

Some of the inbound mainlanes, as well as the feeder road, are closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to the massive amount of debris covering the lanes.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

