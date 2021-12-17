ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Police investigating theft at Oklahoma church

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWLbM_0dPlMEkU00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of breaking into a church.

CDC reports 67 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

In early October, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a local church following a burglary. Police say the suspect took off with computers and computer equipment.

On Friday, investigators released an image from surveillance footage captured during the crime. Police released the image, saying they would like to speak with the man.

Suspected arson in downtown Osaka building leaves 24 dead

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

Ronnie MacFadden
6d ago

Takes a very ignorant individual to disrespect a church....but we forgive him

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Arson#Crime#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy