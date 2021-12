When it comes to holiday celebrations, ghosts are typically a highlight of Halloween, but as we know from the song "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," December festivities also bring with them scary ghost stories, as you can witness in the below clip from the season finale of Destination Fear. For those of you who prefer to celebrate Christmas with creepy stories about figures from the past, you'll be able to check out the team's investigation into Spike Island on the Travel Channel on December 25th at 9 p.m. ET, the same day it will be available to stream on discovery+.

