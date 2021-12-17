ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using math to significantly improve modeling of surface and subsurface water flow in complex landscapes

By Oak Ridge National Laboratory
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding how surface and subsurface waters are affected by drought, fire, warming, and increased human demand requires computer models that can represent complex environments. Predictions are especially difficult for what scientists call patterned land cover. In Arctic permafrost landscapes, this patterning is caused by intense freezing and subsequent thawing. This can...

scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
PC Magazine

The Martian Grand Canyon Has 'Significant Amounts of Water'

There could be more water on Mars than initially expected. CNN reports that the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has discovered evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris, which is the red planet's equivalent to the Grand Canyon, albeit on a much grander scale. NASA says Valles Marineris...
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
Phys.org

Deadliest period in Earth's history was also the stinkiest

Tiny microbes belching toxic gas helped cause—and prolong—the biggest mass extinction in Earth's history, a new study suggests. Generally, scientists believe Siberian volcanos spitting greenhouse gases primarily drove the mass extinction event about 250 million years ago, at the end of the Permian period. The gases caused extreme warming, which in turn led 80% of all marine species, as well as many land species, to go extinct.
fox40jackson.com

Water detected below Martian surface, researchers say

“Significant amounts of water” have been found beneath the surface of Mars. The European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian space agency Roscosmos’ ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter reportedly spotted the water at the Valles Maineris canyon system. In a release, ESA said that the water was detected using the...
Phys.org

Scientists confirm evidence of a new class of galactic nebulae

For the first time, scientists⁠—starting from a discovery by scientific amateurs⁠—have succeeded in confirm evidence for a fully developed shell of a common-envelope system (CE), the phase of the common envelope of a binary star system. "Toward the end of their lives, normal stars inflate into...
Phys.org

Plant scientists find recipe for anti-cancer compound in herbs

Thyme and oregano possess an anti-cancer compound that suppresses tumor development, but adding more to your tomato sauce isn't enough to gain significant benefit. The key to unlocking the power of these plants is in amplifying the amount of the compound created or synthesizing the compound for drug development. Researchers...
Smithonian

Beneath Canyons on Mars, Astronomers Find Potentially ‘Water-Rich Area the Size of the Netherlands’

Located below the Red Planet's equator, the Valles Marineris is one of the largest known series of canyons in the solar system. About a meter beneath the valley's surface, astronomers have now detected a large amount of hydrogen, reports Michelle Starr for Science Alert. The discovery, published in the journal Icarus, may allow future astronauts to access water on Mars easily.
Phys.org

Air bubbles in Antarctic ice point to a cause of oxygen decline

An unknown culprit has been removing oxygen from our atmosphere for at least 800,000 years, and an analysis of air bubbles preserved in Antarctic ice for up to 1.5 million years has revealed the likely suspect. "We know atmospheric oxygen levels began declining slightly in the late Pleistocene, and it...
Phys.org

Researchers study hedge fund model for complex societal problems

A hedge fund designed to pool money together for the public good could tackle a niche of problems that governments, non-profit organizations and for-profit companies all struggle with solving, according to Penn State researchers. In a study, a pair of Smeal College of Business researchers outlined a hedge fund model...
Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Flies Navigate Using Complex Mental Math

The treadmills in Rachel Wilson’s laboratories at Harvard Medical School aren’t like any you’ll find at a gym. They’re spherical, for one, and encased in bowling ball–sized plastic bubbles. They’re also built for flies. Inside these bubbles, fruit flies walk in place as they...
cgiar.org

Agro Landscapes launches e-learning for systems thinking on food, land and water

Agro Landscapes has launched “Synergies and tradeoffs in food, land and water systems”, a series of six interactive e-learning modules that brings together the insights of over 40 international experts on transforming our food, land and water systems for a sustainable and inclusive future. Climate change, biodiversity and...
towardsdatascience.com

Improve your Model Performance with Auto-Encoders

You never know how your model performs unless you evaluate the performance of the model. The goal of a data scientist is to develop a robust data science model. The robustness of the model is decided by computing how it performs on the validation and test metrics. If the model performs well on the validation and test data, it tends to perform well during the production inference.
techxplore.com

Fabrication of flexible electronics improved using gold and water-vapor plasma

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) and the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) in Japan have developed a technique to improve the flexibility of ultra-thin electronics, such as those used in bendable devices or clothing. Published in Science Advances, the study details the use of water vapor plasma to directly bond gold electrodes fixed onto separate ultra-thin polymer films, without needing adhesives or high temperatures.
New Scientist

Large deposits of water found on Mars below the surface at the equator

A region of the Valles Marineris canyon system on Mars, one of the biggest in the solar system, appears to contain large amounts of water locked just beneath the surface, making it potentially useful for future astronauts. This is far from the first time researchers have seen water on Mars,...
Phys.org

Scientists identify genes key to microbial colonization of plant roots

Some microbes can form thin films called biofilms. These biofilms give them an advantage over other microbes by protecting them from stresses such as a lack of nutrients or the presence of harmful substances in the environment. Researchers often focus on the biofilms that pathogens use to resist antibiotics. However, some biofilms can be helpful to plants and other host organisms. In previous work, researchers found that Pantoea sp. YR343, a bacterium that promotes plant growth, forms robust biofilms along the root surface of Populus, the genus which includes willow and cottonwood trees. Scientists know relatively little about the mechanisms behind the formation of biofilms on plant roots, particularly at the genetic level. However, research has found that enzymes called diguanylate cyclases are key to biofilm formation. This new research has identified a diguanylate cyclase, DGC2884, that is expressed specifically in the presence of plants when bacteria colonize roots and form biofilms.
Scientist

Modeling the Complexity of Human Tumors in 3-D Cell Cultures

Researchers modeling tumors in cell culture need a technique that faithfully recapitulates the genomic complexity, drug resistance, and metastatic properties of cancer. To do so, they develop organoid cultures that match the characteristics of patient-derived tumor xenografts and use them for cost-effective, high-throughput drug screening efforts. This Technique Talk will...
Phys.org

Unraveling a puzzle to speed the development of fusion energy

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory have developed an effective computational method to simulate the crazy-quilt movement of free electrons during experimental efforts to harness on Earth the fusion power that drives the sun and stars. The method cracks a complex equation that can enable improved control of the random and fast-moving moving electrons in the fuel for fusion energy.
