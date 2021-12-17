ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Zoe Lister-Jones Calls Chris Noth 'Sexual Predator,' Accuses Him of 'Sexually Inappropriate' Behavior on 'Law & Order' Set

By Stephen Andrews
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent sexual assault claims against Chris Noth, actress Zoe Lister-Jones has come forward with new "sexual predator" allegations about the Sex and the City star. Jones took to Instagram to accuse Noth of "sexually inappropriate" behavior on the set of Law & Order, during the filming of an episode...

popculture.com

