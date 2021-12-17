ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Single Sign-on Ever Become Mainstream?

By Vishal Salvi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, it was announced that the Cabinet Office is seeking £300m-£400m in funding to develop a new cross-government single sign-on system to facilitate swift and easy access to government services. The approach is set to be deployed across the gov.uk website, replacing the failed verify system that had cost in...

