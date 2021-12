NEW YORK – Holiday shoppers in Rockefeller Center weighed in on how they thought President Biden has handled the pandemic as the omicron variant spreads across the U.S. "With the handling of COVID, I would probably give him a seven," one man rated Biden on a scale of 1-10. "He’s doing all that he possibly can, but we have to continue to go slow to go fast."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO