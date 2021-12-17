Lily Collins reveals COVID-19 does not exist in Emily in Paris: 'It brings a sense of escapism, joy and laugher in a time that we need it the most'

Season two of Emily in Paris is set to stream on Netflix on December 22, 2021.

And days before, the show's star Lily Collins revealed that COVID-19 doesn't exist on the show, in an interview with Variety.

The reason for the omission of the global pandemic in the realm of the fictional Emily in Paris is because it brings views 'a sense of escapism' to views,' Lily said at the season two screening in LA on Wednesday.

Lily said during the premiere, which took place Wednesday at the West Hollywood Edition Hotel: 'Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue - not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most.'

Season one of the series was filmed toward end the end of 2019, months before the global COVID-19 pandemic began.

However, season two was filmed during summer 2020, in the midst of the pandemic; the producers decided to leave the pandemic out of the fictional story.

Both seasons were filmed entirely in Paris or across France.

Filming during the pandemic had its obstacles, Lily revealed to Variety reporter Marc Malkin, explaining that making sure people were not seen wearing a mask was important.

'Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we're shooting in a world that doesn't exist with COVID - so it's making sure that when we're rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on,' the actress explained.

Adding: 'There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, "Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks."'

Lily plays the title character, Emily Cooper, an American who is working in Paris for a year for a marketing firm.

She becomes friends with Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park) and the very good-looking French chef Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo).

Season one of Emily in Paris premiered on October 2, 2020 on Netflix with 10 episodes.

After the show became a huge hit on the streaming platform, it was announced on November 11 the series has been renewed for a second season.

Emily in Paris, which was created by Darren Star, will continue with season two on Netflix on December 22.

The entire season two will be available for streaming on Netflix on that day.