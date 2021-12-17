28-year-old survives Paterson shooting

Claxton, GA (December 20, 2021) – After a joint drug investigation, GBI agents and Evans County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Mary Tillman, 50, of Claxton, GA for multiple drug charges. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), the Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and Uniform Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 510 Union Church Road, Claxton, Evans County, Georgia. Agents and investigators had previous information that people were selling controlled substances at that address.
