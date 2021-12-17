28-year-old survives Paterson shooting

SMYRNA, DE – On December 23, 2021, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on US-13 in the dedicated left-turn lane at the intersection of Spring Meadow Drive and Hickory Ridge Road. A flashing red arrow was displayed for the left-turn lane as the 82-year-old female driver intended to turn left onto Spring Meadow Drive. At the same time, a 70-year-old female was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on US-13 in the same area. As the Equinox approached the intersection, the driver of the Ford began to turn left, crossing directly into the path of the Equinox resulting in the front left of the Equinox striking the right side of the Ford. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest near the entrance to Spring Meadow Drive.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 5 HOURS AGO