ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Poland’s senate names nominees for central bank rate-setting council

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s upper house of parliament named on Friday its nominees for becoming members of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Council next year when most of the current cohort’s six-year terms expire, senators said on Friday. Nine of the 10 members of the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North Macedonia's prime minister formally steps down

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formally resigned Wednesday, in a move he had announced after his governing Social Democrat party's heavy defeat in October's local elections.Zaev is set to be replaced by a former deputy finance minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, who was elected as the left-wing party's new chief on Dec. 13 after Zaev also relinquished the Social Democrats leadership.“The results of the last elections, although local, had a national political weight for the political moment in which the country is,” Zaev said in a letter explaining his resignation.North Macedonia’s parliament is expected to formally accept Zaev's resignation...
POLITICS
Reuters

Egyptian central bank seen leaving interest rates steady

CAIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will keep its overnight interest rates unchanged at a meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll forecast, after inflation slowed in November and as the country seeks more foreign buyers for its treasuries. All 15 analysts polled believed the central...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Rate#Reuters#Sejm#Civic Platform#The University Of Warsaw#Poles#Mpc
abc17news.com

Norway’s central bank raises key policy interest rate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank has raised its key policy interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, citing the upswing in the economy that it says is likely to continue. The bank’s leader said Thursday that while there’s uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic, the bank is expected to make more rate increases next year if growth continues. The interest rate change takes effect Friday. It comes as other central banks, including the European Central Bank and Bank of England, issued mixed decisions amid high inflation and worries about the new omicron variant of the virus.
BUSINESS
AFP

EU takes legal action against Poland over rule-of-law row

The EU said Wednesday it was launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining judicial independence, prompting a sharp rebuke from Warsaw. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the EU's decision reflected a trend towards "bureaucratic centralism" in Brussels that "has to be stopped". The step escalates a long-running feud between Warsaw and Brussels over Poland's perceived backsliding on EU democratic norms. Brussels is already withholding approval of coronavirus recovery funds for Poland over the row.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc's legal order

The European Union on Wednesday launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order.In October, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict. When countries join the EU, as Poland did in 2004, they must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s regulations. The European Court of Justice is supreme arbiter of those rules.In launching its legal action, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said that it sees...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Poland vows to stop EU's bureaucratic centralism

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has blasted the EU's decision to start legal action against his country, saying that there must be a limit to Brussels? powers. The EU has announced on Wednesday that it would launch infringement proceedings against Poland and cited violation of the primacy of EU law as a reason.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Senate
AFP

Libya delays long-awaited election seen as key to peace

Authorities overseeing war-torn Libya's first presidential election have confirmed that holding it on Friday as scheduled is "impossible" and suggested a month-long delay. The vote was intended to mark a fresh start for the oil-rich North African country, a year after a landmark ceasefire and more than a decade after its 2011 revolt that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi. But speculation of a delay had been mounting for weeks. There were bitter disputes over the vote's legal basis, the powers of the winner and the candidacies of several deeply divisive figures. On Wednesday, the chairman of the parliamentary committee overseeing the vote wrote to the assembly's speaker saying that "after consulting the technical, judicial and security reports, we inform you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021".
WORLD
The Independent

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed by Ukraine Poland and the U.S. awaits final approval from Germany and the European Union to bypass other countries and start bringing natural gas directly to Europe. The continent is struggling with a shortage that has sent prices surging, fueling inflation and raising fears about what...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkish central bank rate cuts send lira to new record low

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate again as expected by 100 basis points to 14% on Thursday despite inflation soaring above 21%, sending the lira to a fresh record low. Below is the reaction from analysts to the latest move:. JAKOB CHRISTENSEN, DANSKE BANK.
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

European Central Bank leaves key rates unchanged at record low

London [UK], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to keep the interest rate on the main refinancing operations unchanged at 0.00%. The ECN has maintained the zero base rate since March 2016. "The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Germany and Portugal among European nations bringing in Covid restrictions after Christmas

Germany and Portugal are among European countries to announce they are introducing fresh Covid curbs going into the new year to limit the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant currently ripping through the continent.New German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that New Year's Eve celebrations will be restricted to 10 people while football matches and other large sporting events will take place without fans and spectators.Portugal premier Antonio Costa announced similar measures and also ordered nightclubs and bars to shut from Christmas Day. People are being told to work from home for at least two weeks also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy