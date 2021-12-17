Soldiers in Germany and Korea receive Christmas cards sent by Toms River students
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Christmas cards sent by the Toms River school district students at the Early Learning Center have arrived at...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Christmas cards sent by the Toms River school district students at the Early Learning Center have arrived at...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0