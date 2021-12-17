Teen shot and killed in amden
Camden, N.J. – Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old juvenile male in Camden, announced Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Camden, N.J. – Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old juvenile male in Camden, announced Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0