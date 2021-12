So-called anti-COVID pills are in the news once again. Advisers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are meeting today to vote on whether or not molnupiravir, a new antiviral for COVID-19 produced by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, should be recommended for coronavirus patients. If the panel votes to authorize it, molnupiravir would be the first oral take-home medication approved to treat mild to moderate COVID-19, NPR reports. Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral pill produced by Pfizer, is also currently under review by the FDA.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO