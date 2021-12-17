New York Giants Off-season Plan: Quarterbacks

The New York Giants unsurprisingly announced on Monday that, amidst another terrible season, quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the remainder of the year. This is a good decision regardless of the Giants horrible record. As orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr. Max Alley from the Bone & Joint Center in Albany explained on The Drive with Charlie & Dan, muscle injuries in the neck area are complex because of circumstances that may involve the swelling muscle tissue being combined with the nerves in spinal cord causing pressure. These injuries are difficult to pinpoint and recovery times will vary. But the question that has to be asked, is Daniel Jones missing games really the root of the New York Giants problems?

