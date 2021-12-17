ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Off-season Plan: Quarterbacks

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants have an estimated $182,447,060 tied up in its 2021 roster on 90 contracts and only four lousy victories to show for it. Talk about not getting your money's worth. Besides not getting what they paid for--and yes, injuries are a big reason--the Giants have now...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Colt Mccoy
103.9 The Breeze

Is This Where the New York Giants Went Wrong?

The New York Giants unsurprisingly announced on Monday that, amidst another terrible season, quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the remainder of the year. This is a good decision regardless of the Giants horrible record. As orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr. Max Alley from the Bone & Joint Center in Albany explained on The Drive with Charlie & Dan, muscle injuries in the neck area are complex because of circumstances that may involve the swelling muscle tissue being combined with the nerves in spinal cord causing pressure. These injuries are difficult to pinpoint and recovery times will vary. But the question that has to be asked, is Daniel Jones missing games really the root of the New York Giants problems?
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Giants’ shocking QB plans possibly revealed

The New York Giants season has got worse as the year has progressed. All Pro running back Saquon Barkley missed more time with injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones did not take the leap forward Giants fans were hoping to see. Jones was then placed on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for Mike Glennon.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 16 Personnel Report

The New York Giants anticipate that receiver Kadarius Toney, currently on the reserve/COVI-19 list, will be back in the building Thursday after sitting out the necessary ten days following a positive test for COVID-19. Before testing positive for the virus, Toney was being treated for what the Giants listed as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Nfl Quarterback#New England#American Football#Freddie Kitchens
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy