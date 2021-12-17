Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ Cast Talk Geralt as a Father Figure in Season 2

“The Witcher” Season 2 makes a lot of choices typical to second seasons of suddenly popular series. What worked well is repeated, be it Henry Cavill’s husky, irritated energy or self-contained stories about men cursed into monsters. The established ensemble is separated, tasked with carrying their own arcs (and destined for a stirring reunion in the final episodes), while new characters set up supplementary goings-on to support a series now comfortable in its long-game. Enemies become allies, allies become enemies, and everyone wants to take a bath with Geralt. Goals are the focus — not necessarily completing any, but setting and pursuing them. Everything is about the future and building to it, which makes less room for good, old-fashioned fights with multi-dentured she-demons and tentacled tree people.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO