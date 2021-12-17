Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 21:55:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory tonight, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday, heavy snow of 9 to 20 inches expected in the Cascades. For the second Winter Weather Advisory Friday, snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the Siskiyous and south of Highway 140 in the Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Friday over exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch Saturday into Monday, heavy snow of 1 to 3 feet possible. * WHERE...For the Winter Weather Advisory tonight, the Southern Oregon Cascades including portions of Highways 140 near Lake of the Woods as well as higher portions of the Siskiyous near Mount Ashland. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday, all areas in the Southern Oregon Cascades from Highway 140 north including Lake of the Woods and Fish Lake. For the Winter Weather Advisory on Friday, areas south of Highway 140 in the Cascades and the Siskiyous, including Highway 66 and Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit. For the Winter Storm Watch, all areas in the Southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyous. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

