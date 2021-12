It’s another tough day in the music world as we mourn the loss of bassist Phil Chen, who has passed away at the age of 75. Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Chen was surrounded by the sounds of music. His cousin Colston Chen was playing bass in the Vagabonds, and Phil would hang around their practices. When a guitarist didn’t show up, he would be able to fill in the spot. The band went on a UK tour that was to last six months but kept Chen there for 19 years.

