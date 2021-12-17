ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: All Breed Rescue & Training

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is once again teaming up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Indy Give! campaign. All Breed Rescue & Training recently joined FOX21 News to talk about what the organization does for the community and our dogs. Check out the video above for more information!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento-Area Families Take Home Christmas From Salvation Army, Toys for Tots

ARDEN (CBS13) — A steady line of cars rolled through Cal Expo on Wednesday as families picked up Christmas toys, food, and Christmas trees as part of the Salvation Army of Sacramento’s Mega Christmas Distribution event. More than 2,000 families registered ahead of the event for items children in the household would like, as part of the Salvation Army’s holiday assistance program. The event Wednesday ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the event organizer said volunteers served 400 families per hour. Cal Expo was organized by order and household. When families pulled up they shared a specific ticket that linked...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Feasting Squirrels Force St. Paul’s Mears Park To Scale Back Holiday Lights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO)– Holiday lights at a popular spot in St. Paul are looking a little dimmer this year thanks to an unwelcome guest. Friends of Mears Park says the squirrel population has grown tremendously in the past 10 years. “They could bite people, they could be disease-ridden. I think they would crawl up your leg if you let them,” co-chair Lee Ann LaBore said. She and Crystal Meriwether are trying to educate people against feeding the squirrels, which have become more aggressive. Last year, the squirrels feasted on holiday lights, significantly damaging the display by the end of the season. The theory is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
thekirkwoodcall.com

A caring soul

People are Hannah’s passion. When she’s not with people at school, Hannah Wagganer, junior, takes every opportunity to be social. Her phone is filled with pictures of her friends, documenting every memory of birthdays she baked cakes for and mission trips spent bonding with members of her church youth group. But Wagganer isn’t just dedicated to loving her peers, she gives love to anyone who needs it.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#First Open#All Souls Rescue
WUHF

Soul Plates: Christmas Casserole

Thursday marked the return of Soul Plates with Jerry Manley. He shared his recipe for a Christmas casserole that includes rice, chicken, béchamel cheese and vegetables. You can find Jerry's recipes on his Facebook page, Rochesterbites.
RECIPES
danspapers.com

Hamptons Soul: Be the Light

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Father Constantine Lazarakis of the Greek Orthodox Congregation, and Jewish Center of the Hamptons Rabbi Josh Franklin speak on what it means to “be the light” this holiday season. Rabbi Josh Franklin. As we approach the celebrations of light...
RELIGION
sandiegomagazine.com

Restaurant Rescue

When the pandemic struck, the restaurant and hospitality industries faced an uphill battle. Over 100 San Diego eateries shut their doors for good. Others weathered the storm with expanded takeout options and by turning their sidewalks and parking lots into makeshift patios. Still, forced closures, limited-capacity reopenings, and the scaling back of social gatherings took their toll.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PRESS CHRISTMAS FOR ALL: You-know-who to the rescue

COEUR d’ALENE — Press Christmas for All badly needed a boost, so you-know-who answered the call. No, silly. Not Santa. His arrival is still a little ways off. A in A, as we like to call him, threw a gorgeous $10,000 log on the CFA fire. The program is still running behind in its quest to reach $300,000, but A in A’s gift represents a huge step toward the finish line — which in this case is actually putting a bright gold star atop the CFA Christmas tree.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Friends Put On Christmas Cheer Parade For 7-Year-Old Brendan Nelson

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Side community brought a little Christmas cheer to a 7-year-old boy battling brain cancer. Santa Claus joined Pikachu, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, to lead a parade of friends, classmates, and neighbors to the Jefferson Park home of Brendan Nelson. He’s been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation since September, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Friends brought balloons, sang songs, and gave cards to Brendan with his slogans “B – Brave” and “Fight Like a Kid.” His mom, Mary Beth, said the family is very thankful for all the support.
CHICAGO, IL
MIX 107.9

Man Steals Salvation Army Van Loaded With Presents

A New Mexico man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Salvation Army van loaded up with $6,000 worth of toys for children in need. Police say 37-year-old Anthony Crespin helped Salvation Army workers load the toys into the white minivan, then took off while they were shopping inside a Walmart. Police are still searching […]
winonahealth.org

Music soothes the soul

Thank you to Tom and the other volunteers who generously share their time and talent tickling the ivories during the holidays and throughout the year. It’s always a special treat to our patients, visitors and staff. A staff member recently shared; “I truly enjoy every performance from soothing to...
MUSIC
centralfloridalifestyle.com

New Soles to Young Souls

It all started back in May when five classmates and friends held a virtual 5k run called Kicks For Kids through their own nonprofit Play for Keeps. Their goal? Raise enough money to buy 300 pairs of shoes for kids in Orlando. Matthew Lucas, JT Rattigan, Maaz Mohiuddin, Jackson Bennett...
ORLANDO, FL
sonomacountygazette.com

Cotati heart and soul

One of the reasons that the holidays are “the most wonderful time of the year” is because people look forward to receiving gifts. More importantly, it is the season of giving and doing acts of kindness. It will not only make you feel good but it will also brighten someone’s day. Here are a few simple but effective things that you can do.
COTATI, CA
ucollege.edu

Growing mind, body, soul and facilities

Physical wellness is something that’s important to many students on campus, especially Eddie Luke. As a sophomore theology major, his physical wellbeing is a major part of his spiritual life. “Wellness is a lifestyle. Personally, I think about my spiritual walk with God while working out,” Eddie said. “It’s a time for me to meditate and look where I am spiritually.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy