CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Side community brought a little Christmas cheer to a 7-year-old boy battling brain cancer.
Santa Claus joined Pikachu, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, to lead a parade of friends, classmates, and neighbors to the Jefferson Park home of Brendan Nelson.
He’s been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation since September, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Friends brought balloons, sang songs, and gave cards to Brendan with his slogans “B – Brave” and “Fight Like a Kid.”
His mom, Mary Beth, said the family is very thankful for all the support.
Comments / 0