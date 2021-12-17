ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-17 11:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-17 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 1000 ft. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to snow and ice covered roads and limited visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Friday. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts exceeding 12 inches above 8500 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Mountain areas above 7500 feet. * WHEN...Midnight to noon Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-23 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Periods snow, rain, and freezing drizzle to continue through the morning hours Moist westerly flow aloft will continue to bring periods of light rain and or freezing drizzle to lower elevations, and light to moderate snow at pass level. Temperatures at lower elevations are mostly in 30s, but cold ground temperatures are allowing a light glaze to form on surfaces. This rainfall quickly changes to snow at the pass level, with accumulations up to a couple possible. Anyone traveling in the city of Helena or the adjacent mountain passes may encounter very slippery road surfaces due to the aforementioned freezing precipitation, with reduced visibility over the mountain passes. Pedestrians should be prepared for slippery sidewalk surfaces as well.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW EXPECTED DURING THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY .A series of cold upper level storm systems will aid in lowering snow levels to as low as 2000 feet by Saturday afternoon, and then as low as 1000 to 2000 feet Sunday night. Periods of heavy showers spreading across the cold airmass will favor significant mountain snowfall beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Monday morning. Travel across mountain roadways and highway passes will subsequently be difficult if not impossible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Dunn, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 21:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-24 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Dunn; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward; Williams LIGHT FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE LATE THIS EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS OVER NORTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA Areas of light freezing rain will be possible tonight over north central and northwest North Dakota ahead of an advancing cold front. Chances develop over northwest North Dakota later this evening, before moving east over north central North Dakota through the overnight hours. Although the coverage of the freezing rain is expected to be scattered, areas that do receive freezing rain will experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which will linger into Friday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Friday morning are encouraged to check the latest forecast and road conditions before venturing out.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Storey, Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 09:05:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 11:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The heavy rains could trigger minor debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around burn scar areas. Target Area: Carson City; Douglas; Lyon; Storey; Washoe FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Nevada, including the following areas and independent city, Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Washoe. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST. * IMPACTS...River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville, Sparks, Gardnerville Ranchos, Johnson Lane, Carson City Airport, New Washoe City, Washoe City, Pleasant Valley, Indian Hills, Galena, Damonte Ranch, Caughlin Ranch, Hidden Valley, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Kingsbury, Lemmon Valley-Golden Valley, Washoe Lake Campground and Lakeview. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 15:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ACROSS THE SIERRA THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND WESTERN NEVADA VALLEY SNOWFALL EXPECTED SATURDAY A very active winter weather pattern continues as a series of storms impact the Sierra and western Nevada this weekend and into early next week. WESTERN NEVADA: * ICY ROADS: Recent heavy rain and freezing temperatures could result in icy roads and walkways tonight into Friday morning. Impacts to the Friday morning commute are possible due to icy roads and continuing rain and snow showers down in the valleys. * GUSTY WINDS: Gusty W/SW winds will spread across much of western Nevada by Friday afternoon. Strongest winds are expected across far northern Washoe County and through the US395/I580 corridor. See the Wind Advisory for the latest details. Wind gusts of 45-55 mph possible through Saturday morning. Heightened impacts to high profile vehicles and hazardous lake conditions expected. * VALLEY FLOOR SNOW ON CHRISTMAS DAY: Snow levels will plummet to all valley floors by Saturday morning. Several inches of accumulating snowfall is looking increasingly likely beginning Christmas morning. Expected travel impacts and snow covered roads across all elevations. Up to an inch of snowfall possible across western Nevada Basin and Range communities. SIERRA AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA: * Winter Storm Warnings are in place through next week Tuesday. Please check those for the latest details. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you`re heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. * Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California) or download the mobile applications NVRoads (Nevada) and Quickmap (California.)
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 00:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 830 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 529 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Hesperia, Chino, Redlands, Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild and Rancho Cucamonga. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 21:55:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory tonight, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday, heavy snow of 9 to 20 inches expected in the Cascades. For the second Winter Weather Advisory Friday, snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the Siskiyous and south of Highway 140 in the Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Friday over exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch Saturday into Monday, heavy snow of 1 to 3 feet possible. * WHERE...For the Winter Weather Advisory tonight, the Southern Oregon Cascades including portions of Highways 140 near Lake of the Woods as well as higher portions of the Siskiyous near Mount Ashland. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday, all areas in the Southern Oregon Cascades from Highway 140 north including Lake of the Woods and Fish Lake. For the Winter Weather Advisory on Friday, areas south of Highway 140 in the Cascades and the Siskiyous, including Highway 66 and Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit. For the Winter Storm Watch, all areas in the Southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyous. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations up to one inch except between 1 and 23 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Oregon; East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED NEXT WEEK An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures beginning early next week and continuing into the New Year. Multiple days of high temperatures below freezing with overnight lows into the single digits and below zero are forecast. Wind chills below zero will be possible. With this extreme cold, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 00:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Barbara; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, southern Santa Barbara and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near the Alisal and Casitas burn scars. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 532 PM PST, Doppler radar and rain gauge reports indicated widespread moderate rain which will continue to move into the area through this evening. Urban and small stream flooding will be possible. Many portions of the Advisory area have already seen at least 1.50 to 3.50 inches of rain with this storm. Rainfall rates between 0.33 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common through this evening, with locally higher rates possible. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Montecito, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Carpinteria, and near the Alisal and Casitas burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Jackson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2000 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 11 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 21 inches possible. * WHERE...Jackson County. For the Winter Storm Warning, all areas above 2000 foot elevations including Highway 62 from near Prospect, Butte Falls, Jacksonville Hill on Highway 238,and higher terrain near Ashland. For the Winter Weather Advisory, areas between 1500 and 2000 feet including portions of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, southeast Medford, Phoenix, Talent, Ashland, Shady Cove and Highway 140 east of White City. For the Winter Storm Watch, all areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 13:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 21:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuolumne and eastern Stanislaus Counties through 945 PM PST At 852 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Grange, or 18 miles south of Sonora, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sonora, Moccasin, La Grange, Chinese Camp, Groveland-Big Oak Flat, Jamestown, Groveland-Big Oak, East Sonora, Tuolumne City, Soulsbyville, Columbia, Mono Vista and Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

Community Policy