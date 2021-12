ANN ARBOR, MI -- Non-binary and gender-nonconforming children will have their own housing option at the Ann Arbor YMCA’S Residential Camp this summer. Although the YMCA currently allows children to live in either male or female cabins during their time at Camp Al-Gon-Quian, a summer residential camp, the 2022 summer camp season will also see residential areas for children who do not want to stay in either space, officials said.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO