Ant Anstead has all three of his kids together for the first time in over two years this Christmas — and he couldn't be happier. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 42 — who shares son Hudson, 2, with ex Christina Haack, and daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his first wife Louise Herbert — finally has all of his children home for the holidays this year after COVID lockdowns canceled visits from his oldest two, who live in the U.K.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO