Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County revamps residential bulk trash collection program after 30 years

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
For the first time since 1992, Baltimore County is bringing back the residential bulk trash collection program.

The new revamp will begin in 2022, giving all single-family homes and town homes in the county two free collections for the year.

In the coming weeks, residents will receive postcards with their assigned bulk item collection dates. Those dates will also be on the county's website sometime shortly after.

Accepted bulk items include, but are not limited to, appliances, furniture, electronics, building materials and miscellaneous household items.

Certain materials, such as carpets, metal sheds and lawnmowers, will require special preparation for collection.

Items, such as tires, fuel tanks, household hazardous waste and large items that are not disassembled, will not be accepted.

A limit of three bulk items will be allowed per collection.

Residents may also continue to bring bulk items to one of the County’s three drop-off centers year-round.

The County is also in the process of mailing 2022 trash and recycling collection schedules to homes.

