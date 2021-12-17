ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

A first look inside the new Toys R Us at New Jersey's American Dream mall

By Rebecca King and Kristie Cattafi, NorthJersey.com
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHlZB_0dPlHEr700

EAST RUTHERFORD — Celebrities, executives and press were free to roam the colorful walls of the two-story Toys R Us global flagship store at the American Dream mall on Wednesday night.

Rows of nearly every imaginable toy crowded the shelves — from Calico Critters to Legos to baby dolls to Barbies to Playmobile sets. Giant game board posters decorated the walls. Stations for kids to play were set up throughout the space. Multicolored stars ran through the store, past Geoffrey's Café and Ice Cream Parlor and the two-story slide.

Also at the party were celebrities like Nick Cannon and model Chanel Iman.

Thursday morning, photographers were allowed inside, yet there is no set opening date for the store.

The location will span 20,000 square feet and mark the return of the toy store in the United States. The store is designed for Toys R Us kids of "all ages."

► Bare shelves at the grocery store: Toilet paper, coffee, chicken hard to find

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in 2018, closing all stores. In 2019, the company said it was making a retail comeback and opened two stores . Both closed earlier this year.

WHP Global, parent company of Toys R Us, said the new flagship will be reminiscent of the toy store customers know and love, as visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe and play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations.

The Daily Money: Get our latest personal finance stories in your inbox

The Toys R Us store is next to Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park.

The location was first hinted at in September during a press tour of the 3.3 million-square-foot megamall in East Rutherford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXVZC_0dPlHEr700
Various products are displayed during a press preview of the Global Flagship Toys R Us store at American Dream in East Rutherford on 12/16/21. Mitsu Yasukawa/ Northjersey.com

During the tour, American Dream and Ken Downing, chief creative officer of mall developer Triple Five, hinted that the toy store would be opening a location. Downing said an unnamed toy store that "disappeared" was under construction to come back.

"Let's just say a giraffe is working really hard back there," Downing said. Toys R Us has had Geoffrey as a mascot since the 1950s.

This comes on the heels of Toys R Us opening its digital flagship store this year together with Macy’s and with Toys R Us shops slated to open inside over 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022.

In March, New York-based WHP Global said it had acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids Inc., the parent company of Toys R Us, Babies R Us, Geoffrey the Giraffe brands and more than 20 established related consumer toy and baby brands.

► Retail credit cards offer deep discounts: But are their perks worth the pitfalls?

Kristie Cattafi is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: cattafi@northjersey.com ; Twitter: @KristieCattafi

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: A first look inside the new Toys R Us at New Jersey's American Dream mall

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Toys “R” Us Chose One of America’s Biggest Malls For Its Flagship Store

Toys “R” Us is coming back. WHP Global, the toy retailer’s parent company, is opening a new flagship store inside the American Dream mall in Bergen County, New Jersey. Slated to open this weekend, the two-story 20,000-square-foot store will mark the first physical Toys “R” Us store to open since before the pandemic. “We could have opened Toys “R” Us anywhere in the country, but we intentionally chose American Dream because of its unrivaled entertainment value.” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys “R” Us chairman and CEO, in an interview with FN. “It’s very intentional. And we’re excited to be here.” The...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
92.9 The Bull

Toys R Us is Back in Yakima… Kinda

Since the late 90's, Toys R Us was the ultimate store to go to for all your Christmas shopping for kids of all ages, including grown up kids like myself. It was a sad day in America when Toys R Us decided to close but not all is lost. There are pop-up locations for Toys R Us sprinkled throughout the US, including one right here in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s ‘coolest AirBNB’ is in Lambertville

Looking for a place to get away that’s close to home? Conde Nast Traveler has picked the “coolest” Airbnb for each state, and New Jersey’s is in Lambertville. The home has a name, the Wave Lambertville, and, according to Conde’ Nast: Architectural buffs and Mad Men obsessives alike will find plenty to love in this three-bedroom mid-century modern house. Highlights include wall-to-wall windows, a sunken living room with an abstract hanging mobile, extensive record collection, and, of course, that distinctive wavy roofline.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chanel Iman
Person
Nick Cannon
614now.com

Take a first look inside the massive new Saraga International Grocery

It’s been quite a long time coming, but the newest Saraga International Grocery location is well worth the wait. Located at 2800 Hamilton Rd. on the city’s Southeast Side, the massive new spot for international produce, snacks, and groceries is the third Saraga store in Columbus. Speciality foods from specific countries are assigned their own isles (by region) so you can quite literally take a world tour of food.
COLUMBUS, OH
Footwear News

Could Nordstrom Be the Next Retailer to Split Its Business in Two?

Nordstrom might be the next department store to spin off a segment of its business. The retailer has just hired consulting group AlixPartners to help it navigate a potential spin off for its Nordstrom Rack business, Bloomberg reported. The move comes as other department stores like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Neiman Marcus reportedly consider similar splits. Macy’s Inc. is also working with AlixPartners as it considers next steps for its digital business. In a call with investors in November, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said that AlixPartners will serve as an “objective third-party firm to really pressure test all of our analysis” in regards...
BUSINESS
ilovetheupperwestside.com

LOOK INSIDE the New Prohibition!

Since its doors closed at the beginning of the pandemic, Prohibition has undergone a complete renovation and rebranding, and the doors of the iconic venue officially reopen at 503 Columbus Avenue (between 84th and 85th streets) on Tuesday, December 21. As we previously wrote, the Upper West Side bar’s new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#American Dream#Toy Store#Calico Critters To Legos#Barbies#Playmobile#Giant#Toilet#Whp Global#Nickelodeon#Triple Five
franchising.com

SoBol Opens First Acai Bowl and Smoothie Café in New Jersey

December 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // Moorestown, New Jersey - The Township of Moorestown is home to the first SoBol in the state of New Jersey. The café is located at 1604 Nixon Dr, in the Eastgate Square food area. SoBol, famous for their fresh-made acai bowls and smoothie bars, is capturing a large following throughout the country as a healthy food franchise.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Variety

From ‘Bruised’ to ‘As Sick as They Made Us,’ Productions Bulk Up on New Jersey’s Diverse Locations, New Studio Space and Incentives

When Mayim Bialik wrote “As Sick as They Made Us,” the story was set in Los Angeles. But when she put her directing hat on and started developing the project with producer Anne Clements, it became clear that making the independent film in California wouldn’t make sense financially. Ultimately the director and producer chose to shoot the film — about family drama and dysfunction — in New Jersey because of its film and television production tax credit. “It was perfect because above-the-line and below-the-line counts [as part of the credit] and we were so close to New York,” Clements says. “So our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

325K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy